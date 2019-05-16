The Big Bang Theory by the numbers: 18 facts about the ratings monster critics hated

After years of entertaining fans and bewildering critics , the long-running sitcom The Big Bang Theory draws to a close tonight.

The show centered around five men who “want to unravel the universe but can’t talk to a woman,” so creator Chuck Lorre conceived of a group of assorted geniuses, tried to convince the world that they were undateable losers, and used their scientific endeavors as background props for their feeble attempts to get with the hot girl next door. (Don’t @ me.)

Despite the fact that the show was not well-loved by television critics, it became a runaway hit for CBS as the No. 1 show on broadcast, season after season.

Here’s how the show breaks down by the numbers: