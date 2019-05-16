advertisement
We salute the hero who matched AC/DC with this Game of Thrones scene

By Jeff Beer1 minute Read

Game of Thrones fans witnessed one of the series’ most violent scenes last Sunday. The episode’s title is “The Bells,” and so of course some hero on Reddit decided to match the scene to AC/DC’s classic “Hells Bells.”

*Chef’s kiss.

The godfather of song-movie sync-ups is of course Pink Floyd’s 1973 album Dark Side of the Moon with original 1939 film The Wizard of Oz, aka “Dark Side of the Rainbow.” But thanks to social media, accessible editing software, Reddit, and YouTube, we get to enjoy fan cuts like this, or a complete re-edit of a classic Star Wars scene, or an entire site that matches Dire Straits “Walk of Life” with dozens of classic movie endings, or, y’know, a battle scene in Thor: Ragnarok recut to Bonnie Tyler’s “Holding Out For A Hero.”

To budding amateur music supervisors everywhere, we salute you.

