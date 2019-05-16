Do NYC mayors ever become president? Why Bill de Blasio has his work cut out for him

After months of teasing, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio entered the 2020 presidential race today, answering the call of history despite a recent poll in which only 18% of New Yorkers said he should.

In doing so, the 58-year-old Democrat adds his name to a relatively short list of New York City mayors who have ever made a bid for the highest office in the land. Perhaps that’s because history has not been too kind to those who try—no mayor, from any city, has ever gone directly from City Hall to the White House. Then again, after Donald Trump’s surprise victory in 2016, it’s hard to sit here and cite historical precedent with a straight face.

Nevertheless, history still counts for something, and to the extent that it’s instructive in this case, Bill de Blasio will have an uphill climb. Here’s a brief history of New York City mayors and their failed presidential aspirations: