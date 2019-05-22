A massive CBD emporium just opened in NYC–and it may be the future of wellness

The three-story cannabis compound doubles as a wellness center designed to offer the super-stressed a time-out. Its 2,400-square-foot space boasts a multi-brand selection of ingestible and topical CBD products to aid in everything from sleep and pain to mood and skin. A group gathering room hosts meditation classes alongside a bar that serves CBD-infused Japanese tea. A private treatment spa offers facials, massages, or private tea ritual ceremonies.

Then there’s the chic rooftop where yoga classes take place in the morning, followed by partnership events and educational programming in the evening.

“The retail experience is a full, holistic approach to wellness,” says founder Anthony Saniger. “It’s a sanctuary where you can reset.”

Standard Dose envisions patrons using the space to relax and recharge throughout the day, be it for a quick break or a longer hour class. The store is located at 26th and Broadway, an area with the highest concentration of We Work offices. The company hopes those employees will pop in during their lunch break for a meditation session to “reset their brain for the rest of the day,” says Saniger.

Standard Dose intends to be the culmination of what wellness consumers both buy and do. The targeted demographic generally visits several places to engage in their lifestyle: a GNC for supplements; a boutique fitness studio for yoga; an Inscape relaxation clinic for meditation; Whole Foods for turmeric or other healthy ingestibles; and then Sephora for creams and lotions.

“We can help solve the customer’s needs across the board. They can have just one destination to go to for all of their physical and emotional needs,” says Saniger. (It should be noted that the store does not sell the psychoactive cannabinoid THC or more traditional marijuana products.)