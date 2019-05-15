This World Cup ad for Germany’s women’s soccer team brilliantly addresses gender inequality in sports

To say women’s sports have historically received short shrift–a sexist situation that continues today–would be an understatement.

Ahead of this summer’s Women’s World Cup in France, Commerzbank and the German football association (DFB) teamed up to create an ad that not only promotes the German women’s national team but also acknowledges the football establishment’s own role in diminishing female football accomplishments.

It admits that it hasn’t invested enough in marketing the team by admitting the public doesn’t know who any of the players are. It openly mocks its own reward for the women’s first European championship: a tea set. It then brilliantly embraces these qualities to illustrate the grit and determination of its team, best summed up by the line, “We don’t have balls. But we know how to use them.”

But we know how to use them!" The @DFB_Frauen with a ???? campaign ahead of this summer's Women's World Cup. #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/IC1b9b2VHU — DW Sports (@dw_sports) May 14, 2019

We’ve already seen Nike and Fox roll out the first of the Women’s World Cup marketing onslaught, and it will no doubt continue, considering the skyrocketing TV ratings the last women’s tournament racked up. In the spirit of the Commerzbank-DFB tie up, more brands would be wise to get on board the equality bandwagon ahead of the tournament. Gender inequality is still a major issue, as evidenced by the U.S. team’s gender discrimination suit against U.S. Soccer, and just as brands like Visa, Luna Bar, and Adidas have, look for more smart brands to get on the right side of history in a meaningful way.

Here’s the full DFB ad copy: