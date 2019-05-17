How to decide whether to email, text, call, or talk in person

Thanks to technology, we have a wealth of choices for communicating in the office and beyond. But herein lies the challenge. Email someone when you should have called and you might waste time going back and forth, or they might misunderstand your tone. Text your new boss when you should have emailed and you might risk her thinking you’re unprofessional.

Below are some of the most common channels for communication, and the ways to use—and not abuse—them on the job. Sure, some of these rules are fairly intuitive, but as workplace norms change, a little refresher never hurt.

1. Face-to-Face

Speaking face-to-face with someone is still best. “Every other method of communicating is just simulating person-to-person communicating,” says Jon Robinson, president of Lunar, a software and services company focused on sales and marketing. Whenever possible, seek out these one-on-one situations.

Group meetings are great, but since they’re more public, they’re not necessarily a good time to approach your boss, or anyone else, for a decision. Instead try a one-on-one meeting, a quick chat in the coffee room, or a walk to the parking lot (assuming the other person isn’t in a big rush). Or pop your head in your boss’s office and say, “Do you have a minute?” The beauty of these quick exchanges is that you can get an answer that propels you forward with a project or decision.

To make the most of more impromptu encounters, prepare! Know exactly what your message is and what you want from this exchange. You may have only 30 seconds, so get it right.

2. Email

Sending emails is standard protocol, but here, too, you’ll want to refine your skills.

The beauty of email is that you can fully convey your thoughts on an important issue. You can do anything from propose an idea to your boss, to thank someone for hosting an event, to invite someone to become a customer.