Watch the trailer for Game of Thrones series finale behind-the-scenes doc

If there was a word to describe the fan reaction to Game of Thrones‘ eighth and final season, it would be . . . divisive? polarizing? rage inducing? A brief glance at Twitter around 10 p.m. ET over the past few Sunday nights reveals the levels of passion and debate around this show may be second only to American politics right now.

From rushed timelines to coffee cups to NOT PETTING GHOST EVEN ONCE to Mad Queen dragonfire, the sensitivities to where this show is ending and how it’s getting there are at an all-time high. And it’ll no doubt hit its peak after the final episode this coming Sunday. So what better time to roll out a feature length behind-the-scenes doc on the making of this season?

HBO has been running a season-long series of BTS web shorts, but since this doc won’t air until after the final episode, it’ll go deeper than any of these has been able to. Maybe it’ll even give fans a glimpse of an answer as to why showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss chose to wrap things up so briskly. Of course, we probably only have to look at a galaxy far, far, away for that.