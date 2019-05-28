Why presence and unitasking are underrated tools of success

I was 18 years old when I waited tables at one of the best restaurants in America. Tribeca Grill–located in downtown Manhattan–had brought me on as a management intern. I was supposed to fill out Excel spreadsheets and fetch coffee for my supervisors. But when a few servers quit unexpectedly, the restaurant needed all hands on deck, so they reassigned me to the dining room.

When I find myself in a situation like that, my approach is usually to pick the person who’s the best at it, study them, and try to be like them. At Tribeca Grill, I thought the “best” was the ruthlessly efficient ones–the servers who could turn more tables than their colleagues. They knew where each party was in their meal. They could identify who was ready for another bottle of wine. They knew who was about to ask for the check.

But there was something that didn’t add up, literally. Every night, I’d add up the tip sheet. I noticed that the waiters who were quieter and didn’t draw as much attention to themselves were making more in tips and for the restaurant.

That’s as good a measure of the guests’ satisfaction as anything. So I started to study them.

The importance of presence

I quickly realized that the quieter waiters were the A team. They weren’t as consumed with turning tables as the first group, and instead of focusing on moving meals along, they prioritized spending quality time with their guests. Sure, in the process, they probably lost track of how long one party was waiting for their check. But their average check was higher, and they had more tip money in their pocket by the end of their shift.

Those servers became my new role models. They also exemplified the importance and value of being present–whether that’s in business or our personal lives. In the years since that revelation, remembering it has only become more and more critical. Today, smartphones keep us all connected all the time, and many view multitasking as a virtue. But being present requires singular focus, whether it’s listening intently to someone or devoting your attention to what is happening in the present moment.

The importance of quality over quantity

At Make It Nice, we’ve gone increasingly against the multitasking grain. I’ve learned that success isn’t measured–or determined–by the number of interactions but by the quality of them. In our restaurants, we adhere to something we’ve dubbed the One-Inch Rule. The name refers to the deceptively simple act of setting a plate down before a guest.