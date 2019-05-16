NYC’s brilliant plan to capitalize on land no one else wants

When New York’s City Council passed its own version of the Green New Deal in late April, it focused heavily on the city’s large buildings (not a huge surprise, they tend to be remarkably wasteful ). For instance, it mandates that all large buildings be retrofitted to lower emissions, and also restricts the use of glass in facades, which tends to be common on large, commercial buildings. “Fix your buildings or pay the price,” Mayor DeBlasio (who today announced a 2020 presidential run) tweeted at Eric Trump yesterday, referring to the Trumps’ commercial real estate holdings in the city.

The plan also proposed building 300,000 units of affordable housing and creating 100,000 jobs, building on the goals set by its existing Housing New York 2.0 plan.

The three issues–homes, labor, and climate–are intimately connected. By building hundreds of thousands of affordable and low-emissions housing units, the city is aiming to create new jobs in the construction sector, but also create housing for the people who would work those jobs. Those twin goals also respond to a climate imperative: that cities must get denser to become more energy-efficient. That’s easier said than done in a city like New York. Between 2013 and 2018, the city reported that it had financed about 89,000 affordable units. About 30% was new construction, while the rest was created in existing buildings. There simply isn’t much space left–and even when there is, many developers would prefer to build more lucrative forms of housing, such as high-priced condos.

Without a doubt, developers drive construction in American cities. But New York is also asking architects for help reaching the ambitious numbers set by the Green New Deal and Housing New York 2.0. In February, the Department of Housing, Preservation, and Design launched a design competition called Big Ideas for Small Lots that invited designers to design housing that would fit on so-called “odd lots” owned by the city, which are either too small or awkwardly shaped to entice most developers.

Where a developer might look at a 17-foot-wide vacant lot and only see a number of units that doesn’t add up financially, Big Ideas for Small Lots asked architects to come up with ways to build livable, affordable housing on land that had been deemed unbuildable.

Or as Jeremiah Joseph–principal of the architecture firm Anawan/101–puts it, “We’ve got all these residual spaces. Why are we not doing more with them?”

Joseph is one of the winners of the competition’s penultimate stage, which chose five teams to move forward into development this week. He worked in collaboration with architect Ted Kane of Kane Architecture and Urban Design on a proposal for a five-unit building that mixes micro-studios and one-bedrooms on a thin, long lot. The focus of the proposal is its ground floor, which Kane and Joseph envision as an open, shared area (they call it an “urban garage”). Inspired by cohousing, where neighbors share communal resources, the space would be free to anyone who wanted to garden, host events, or work on DIY projects.