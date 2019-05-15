China has now blocked Wikipedia in all languages

The Chinese government has now blocked Wikipedia in all languages inside the country, the BBC reports . The total block of one of the world’s most popular websites has been ongoing since April. Researchers first discovered the block in early May, and the Wikimedia Foundation has now confirmed the block to the BBC. In a statement, the foundation said:

In late April, the Wikimedia Foundation determined that Wikipedia was no longer accessible in China. After closely analyzing our internal traffic reports, we can confirm that Wikipedia is currently blocked across all language versions.

The block is significant as previously China only blocked the Chinese language version of the site. There has been no known explanation given by the Chinese government on why it extended the block of Wikipedia to all languages, and we’re unlikely to ever get a specific reason. The Chinese government regularly blocks thousands of websites in the country.