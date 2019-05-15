Uber’s new “Quiet Mode” lets you silence chatty drivers

We’ve all been there: We just want a nice quiet ride to the airport during which we have time to think because we have a lot on our mind. But then the overly chatty Uber driver won’t shut up. Well, now Uber is coming to the rescue.

The company has launched a new preference in the app that allows you to specify what level of chattiness you desire during an Uber ride. Beginning today in the U.S., riders will be able to select “Quiet preferred” or “happy to chat” in the app, or just leave the setting at “No preference,” so the driver will get a heads-up before he or she picks you up.

The new preference is rolling out with a slate of other new “rider preferences” that Uber riders can select before they hail an Uber Black or Uber Black SUV. It’s important to note, however, that riders must select these preferences before they hail the ride. The preferences cannot be selected as a driver is on the way to pick them up or if a ride is in progress.

Other preferences riders will be able to preselect for Uber Black and Uber Black SUV rides:

Help with Luggage: Let your driver know an extra pair of hands is needed for your luggage.

Temperature Control: Communicate your optimal temperature before entering a vehicle.

Extended Pickup Period: Riders will have a little extra time to get to the car when unexpected delays pop up.

Premium Support: Access premium phone support with live agents if you need something to be made right.

Professionalism: Ride with confidence knowing that your professional, commercially licensed driver is at the top of his or her game.

Consistent Vehicle Quality: Expect the same kinds of rides, every time, with consistent vehicle model, makes, interiors, and exteriors.

Many of these preferences are something Uber riders have requested for years. But it’s telling that they are only available as options on Uber Black and Uber Black SUV rides. The company clearly is hoping to push people into the more expensive Uber ride categories to generate more revenue.