The unique, puzzling antidepressant effects of an illicit party drug

It’s been 50 years in the making, but the anesthetic and illicit party drug ketamine is now having a clinical comeback. New studies show that this commonly used anaesthetic can provide quick relief of core symptoms associated with severe depression, including suicidal ideation .

Amazingly, ketamine works within hours, and its effects are maintained for at least one week. Most strikingly, ketamine is effective in those patients who are resistant to ordinary antidepressants, and they make up around 30 to 50 per cent of the depressed population.

Now, efforts in Mexico, Australia, France, Canada, and the United States, among others, are focusing on understanding exactly how ketamine does this and to what extent it is safe and effective in a clinical setting. Together, these studies will increase our understanding of depression around the world and perhaps expand ketamine’s potential to treat other forms of mental illness as well.

The focus of our lab at the University of Guelph is to understand how specific drugs, such as ketamine, work in the brain and influence behaviour.

My doctoral research, specifically, looks at the link between stress, inflammation, and behavior. I am studying how ketamine influences behavior and can reduce the effects of stress and what this means for mood disorders, such as major depression.

The first dissociative anesthetic

Initially, ketamine was developed as an alternative to the well-known illegal party drug, phencyclidine (PCP). In the late 1950s, PCP was the focus of Parke-Davis pharmaceuticals for its use as an anesthetic. However, the drug came with uncomfortable side effects such as delirium and a loss of feeling in the limbs, which lasted for several hours after the drug was taken.

To fix this issue, Cal Bratton of Parke-Davis encouraged scientists to look into possible ways to modify PCP, with a primary goal of reducing side effects. In 1962, the organic chemist Calvin Stevens made a PCP-like compound, which he said had similar anesthetic properties, with shorter acting psychoactive effects than PCP.