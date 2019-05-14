Prince Harry and Meghan Markle criticized for promoting pricey “emotional workout”

In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a few of their favorite brands that promote mental well-being, but not everyone is feeling better.

The celebrity couple, on April 30, highlighted more than a dozen wellness accounts, ranging from meditation to fitness. “To pay tribute to all of the incredible work people across the globe are doing in this space, we are hoping to shine a light on several Instagram accounts that promote mental well-being, mental fitness, body positivity, self-care, and the importance of human connection–to not just hear each other, but to listen,” read the royals’ official Instagram.

Among those named were meditation app Headspace; crisis intervention group Crisis Text Line; and Man Cave, which pushes “healthy masculinity” for young men. In addition, the couple gave a shout-out to Taryn Toomey’s The Class, billed as a “transformative workout of the body and mind.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have previously shown support for mental health initiatives. More recently, the couple joined forces with Prince William and Kate Middleton to help launch a messaging helpline for those dealing with a mental health crisis.

However, some fans took issue with the royals’ latest efforts. As NBC News reports, critics of the post were disappointed that the couple didn’t solely feature charities or nonprofits. The Class, for example, has garnered a cult following for its “emotional workout,” which costs $35-$42 per session and is only available in a few select cities. It’s a mix of cardio, sound, and crystal healing that encourages members to get in touch with their visceral feelings. The Class luxe wellness retreats, meanwhile, start at $1,750 and go all the way up to $6,000. It’s not exactly an affordable pursuit.

One commenter wrote, “Is this still a royal family account, or an advertising platform?” while another noted that Buckingham Palace “needs to vet these new accounts that are being followed. A good half are not charities. They’re internet for-profits and their IG accounts link to subscriptions and merchandise.”

Even royal experts aren’t sold on royals plugging for-profit companies.