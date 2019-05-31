Leading the Renewable Resource Revolution

Some businesses exist for the profit. POET operates for the cause. The sustainable energy leader has been rolling out biofuels and renewable alternative product solutions for more than 30 years. Certainly, running a profitable operation is important to CEO and Founder Jeff Broin, but what really drives him is a genuine desire to change the world.

The call for using biofuels instead of fossil fuels grows louder in the effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. As the largest producer of biofuels in the world, POET is working to improve air quality and reverse climate change.

The company’s story begins in 1987 in Scotland, South Dakota, where Broin, fresh out of college, purchased a bankrupt plant with his family. In its first year, it produced 1 million gallons of ethanol and employed 13 people. Today, POET produces 2 billion gallons of biofuel annually with a team of 2,000 and operates 28 ethanol plants throughout the Midwest.

A MISSION-FIRST CULTURE

POET’s latest innovation, JIVE, is an eco-friendly, renewable asphalt component derived from a proprietary process. It is a greener, more cost-effective replacement for petroleum products currently used in the same application. This solution earned POET the No. 3 spot on the Fast Company’s 2019 Most Innovative Companies list in the transportation category. POET also leads the way in cellulosic ethanol production with a first-of-its-kind plant that converts biowaste into ethanol. The POET team has been working on this process since 2000, and Broin predicts it will be ready for commercialization soon.

POET invests heavily in research and technology so it can continue to discover ways to produce green energy and bioproducts. New ideas come from everyone—not just the research and market development teams. The company attracts “passionate, tenacious” people who believe in the sanctity of renewable resources, Broin says. “People have relocated from all over the country to work in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. They tell me it’s because of our mission. Our products change the world. That is a real motivator for our team members.”

FIGHTING CLIMATE CHANGE ABOVE GROUND