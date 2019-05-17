How to find out why you didn’t get the job

It’s disappointing when you don’t get a job that you want. You can sit there and wonder why–or you can be proactive and find out. Candidates are generally passed over for one of three main reasons, says Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of The LaSalle Network , a staffing, recruiting, and culture firm.

“Either you didn’t have what they want, you didn’t effectively communicate your skill set, or you just didn’t click with them on a social level,” he says. “Knowing the reason can help you in your job search.”

How to ask

Once you find out a company has chosen someone else, reach out to the recruiter, says Gimbel. “Say, ‘I appreciate the fact that I didn’t get job, and I understand another candidate was better than me for the role. However, I want to improve and do better in interviews and target the right companies. Can you share with me what the management team thought I was lacking or where the interview came up short?'”

Before you contact the recruiter, it’s important to be clear about what you hope to accomplish, says David Lewis, president and CEO of OperationsInc, a human resources outsourcing and consulting firm. “There usually is a mismatch between what you hope to learn and what they will truly share.”

Lewis suggests framing the ask this way: “As a fellow professional, I am always looking to use each experience as a learning one, so I can reflect on the decisions I made, consume the feedback offered, and determine how to adjust, adapt, and improve. To that end, I would sincerely welcome any feedback you would be willing to pass along about my performance during the interview process.”

You can also include questions that are unique to your experience, adds Kathleen Pai, vice president of human resources at Ultimate Software. “If you gave a presentation or submitted a writing sample, ask what would have made it stronger, or what key points they felt were missing,” she says. “Also, ask what core competencies or skills would have helped your application, as obtaining those skills can help ensure you earn the next desired job.”

Be sure you make the ask via email, says Michele Mavi, director of internal recruiting, training, and content for Atrium Staffing. “Do not call,” she says. “The email can be sent to the internal recruiter who scheduled the interviews and identified and worked with the candidate, as well as to the hiring manager. They should not, however, be emailed together or sent the identical email.”