Fox News viewers and Snapchat users are still feeling the Bern

In an effort to understand what media diets can tell us about voting preferences, Morning Consult looked at how Democratic primary vote choice varies according to usage of major social media and news platforms. The results of their polling of 33,317 potential Democratic primary voters offer a fascinating portrait of the 2020 presidential election. It also reveals that former Vice President Joe Biden is the most popular candidate.

When broken down by TV viewing habits across all news networks, out of all 20 or so current candidates, Biden comes out on top for viewers of CNN, MSNBC, and Fox News, as well as readers of the The Washington Post, New York Times, and The Wall Street Journal.

Interestingly, though, Senator Bernie Sanders is more popular with Fox News watchers than MSNBC viewers (22% vs. 13%), while Senator Elizabeth Warren is twice as popular with MSNBC watchers than Fox News fans (10% vs. 5%). Representative Beto O’Rourke gets 5% of the possible vote regardless of what type of media people ingest.

Breaking down the candidates’ popularity by social media use shows that Biden is once again the most likely to be nominated. Sanders, though, is a close second, particularly among people who use Snapchat daily (30% for Biden, 29% for Sanders). So, if Sanders wants to win the nomination, he needs to start hitting up those Snapchat-using Fox News viewers and hitting them hard.