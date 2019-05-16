The 5 things a perplexed executive needs to know about AI

So you’re the CEO of a clothing retailer, a rental car agency, or a payroll processing company, and you hear that artificial intelligence is changing the world. What are you supposed to do?

The short answer, says Paul Oyer at Stanford Graduate School of Business, is to start learning fast.

“Artificial intelligence will affect every industry, whether it’s clothing or shipping,” says Oyer, a professor of economics and the co-director of a new multidisciplinary course on AI for senior executives. “We need to find a complementary relationship between those who deal with the technology of AI and the managers who understand what drives their companies. Managers don’t need to learn all the technical details, but they do need to understand the implications for their business.”

It’s a tall order. AI has powered major advances in self-driving cars, robotics, image recognition, medical diagnostics, and big-data analysis. But each industry has its own needs, and non-technical executives are usually the ones who have to set strategic direction.

Oyer and Mykel Kochenderfer, director of the Stanford Intelligent Systems Laboratory and the course’s other co-director, say that humans and AI systems both need to understand each other better.

In a recent interview, the two outlined several issues for managers.

AI isn’t just for “tech” firms

Like personal computing back in the 1980s, artificial intelligence is a tool that can transform even seemingly old-school industries. A clothing retailer, for example, can use pattern recognition to better target particular kinds of customers. A trucking company can use AI to plan loads efficiently, optimize routes, anticipate maintenance issues, and identify drivers who may need more training.