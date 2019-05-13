Cancel Netflix for Disney? Only 7% say they would

In a new survey from investment banking firm Piper Jaffray, 73% of Netflix users say they won’t subscribe to Disney+.

The survey, which polled 1,536 Netflix users in the U.S., also found that 20% will subscribe to both services, and only 7% said they’ll cancel Netflix and subscribe to Disney+.

It’s a very limited survey, but analysts say it indicates limited risk to Netflix once Disney launches its streaming service in November.

Analyst Michael Olson said he expects Netflix to “capture a significant portion of the tidal wave of traditional content dollars that are migrating to streaming.”