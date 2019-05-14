Athleisure sunglasses have arrived

Athleisure has slowly taken over all of fashion, creating a seamless divide between activewear and regular clothing. Many apparel brands now make their entire collections from materials invented for sports, with features like four-way stretch and moisture wicking. Footwear brands now create hybrids between sneakers and formal shoes. So what would athleisure eyewear look like?

Krewe, an eyewear brand based in New Orleans, has developed a new line called Active. The idea is to enable someone to wear them from an athletic activity–like running or surfing–directly to a nice dinner without looking ridiculous. Many sports sunglasses have shiny reflective lenses and wrap around your entire face. Krewe’s eight-piece collection mostly looks like regular fashion-forward sunglasses, with several styles inspired by Wayfarer and Aviator styles. But they’re appropriate for sports because they are designed to be significantly lighter than traditional eyewear, include subtle air vents, and come with polarized lenses to maximize eye protection.

The five plastic-based styles are also more eco-friendly than traditional eyewear. They are made from organic plant waste from Africa that is used to create bio-plastic. The manufacturing process also creates less byproduct waste. The remaining three styles are made from titanium. These sunglasses cost between $195 and $315, and as with all Krewe eyewear, the company guarantees one free replacement frame if you ever damage your glasses.