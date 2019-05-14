The power of a personal touch

As marketing technology becomes more sophisticated and powerful, customers are increasingly demanding. Cookie-cutter outreach is no longer sufficient. The people who buy from your business want personalized communication, recommendations, and responses.

Fortunately, small and midsize businesses (SMBs) are responding to the call. A February 2019 survey by digital information site Clickz predicted personalization as one of its top five trends, with nearly one in three (31 percent) respondents naming it a priority for the year. A range of multifaceted digital marketing tools can help them easily create and automate customized experiences for their audiences. This is important for time-strapped business owners, says Brandon Steiger, founder of 2120 Creative, a full-service marketing agency.

It’s a strategy that has worked for Saratoga Springs, New York-based Death Wish Coffee, purveyors of the eponymous “world’s strongest coffee.” After a rocky start–and almost losing his life savings–owner Michael Brown began selling coffee online. He tested various forms of personalized outreach, which helped him grow his business into an international brand. SMB owners who want to harness the power of personalized outreach can also do so in a number of ways.

Make on-target recommendations

When it’s done right, personalized marketing can help SMB marketers deliver more leads, supplying the business development team with meaningful data showing what is important to the buyer, ultimately shortening the sales cycle, Steiger says.

Death Wish tracks customer sales through their accounts, awarding loyalty points that can be used for discounts on future purchases. Brown has also created a subscription program through his company’s ecommerce platform so customers can easily automate repeat orders.

Robust marketing solutions like Mailchimp also offer SMBs the ability to suggest products based on your store’s data. Mailchimp has third-party integrations like ShopSync and Zapier that allow you to put your sales data to work for you and rank up to 10 suggestions for customers. Mailchimp data indicates that including product recommendations can increase sales.