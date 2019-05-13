The clueless parent’s guide to surviving Detective Pikachu

Pokémon Detective Pikachu, the first live-action adaptation of the Pokémon universe raked in $58 million at the North American box office , (second to only Avengers: Endgame‘s $63 million), the biggest opening ever for an adaptation of a video game. This of course should come as no surprise to those who know that Pokémon has been ranked as the highest-grossing media franchise of all time . Yep, more than Marvel. More than Harry Potter.

Despite this massive, 30-year legacy, straddling playing cards, video games, cartoons, and more, there are some of us who have no idea what it’s all about, save for recognizing that the little yellow cat blob is called Pikachu. I may be Pokémon clueless, but I also have a 9-year-old son named Henry who wanted to see the movie. I may not be into Pokémon, but I do appreciate a good universe–Star Wars, Marvel, Game of Thrones–you name it.

So before dropping into this particular universe cold–which seemed akin to wandering into The Last Jedi without knowing what a wookiee is–I sat down with him to get the lowdown. I trust his judgment. He’s a Harry Potter fanatic, and can list obscure Lego collections long discontinued. Sure, did he once insist to me that his friend Sam’s dad was the goalie for Brazil’s World Cup soccer team? Yes, but that was years ago.

Here are one 9-year-old’s three most significant pieces of advice for adults going to see Pokémon Detective Pikachu.

Have an open mind

Given my Star Wars fandom growing up, I always expected to be able to follow along whatever Henry would be into, whether it’s comics, TV, book series, whatever. Didn’t matter. I was ready. But the Pokémon universe got confusing very quickly, and I was terrified to ask how the playing cards figure into all of this. I felt like my dad must have in 1988 when I tried to explain to him who the X-Men were. It’s easy to feel your eyes start to glaze over with the dull fog of parental complacency. That’s when I got Henry’s most important piece of advice.

“Go for it! Don’t be lame about it. And be enthusiastic even if you don’t get it!”

Pokémon are basically animals and pets, but with a twist.

“Humans pretty much have dominant control because they have these things called Poke balls that can catch them, and then you can bring out the Pokémon whenever you want to battle or just hang out.”