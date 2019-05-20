My BA in French made me the tech CEO I am today

Growing up, my family had a cottage on the border of Vermont and Quebec. During summers, we were immersed in French-Canadian culture—listening to Quebecois radio and picking up French language newspapers at the store. I didn’t know it then, but my childhood spent buying penny candies en francais turned out to be great training to become the CEO of a tech company. Really.

These days, much of our talk about the future of work revolves around technical abilities—and it’s true that skills like coding do open doors in our tech-enabled society. But I’m living proof that not everything you need to succeed in business revolves around 1s and 0s. In fact, many of the skills that helped me become a CEO were the result of following my childhood interest all the way through college, culminating in a French degree.

Now, I know a Bachelor of Arts in a romance language might sound more like a foundation for a career in academia or foreign service than a springboard to a career in tech and business. But between conjugating verbs, refining pronunciation, and diving into Camus, something special was going on. The skills I picked up were not only relevant to the business world; they’ve been absolutely critical in building my career.

Words matter

One thing I’ve learned after becoming a CEO is that the balance between calling upon your technical skills and the more “soft skills” completely changes as your career advances. No matter what industry you’re in, leading people is about managing teams, communicating, and vision setting—and you can’t do that successfully if you don’t know how to talk to those around you.

So much miscommunication in business comes down to how we interpret language differently. Words matter—the ones you choose, the order you put them in, even your intonation. Learning another language taught me just how much weight a single word can carry.

Take pain, the French word for bread. Translated literally, it’s the same presliced stuff we fill with cold cuts and take to work for lunch. But for the French, bread is so much more than a sandwich ingredient—it’s the culinary cornerstone of their entire culture. I experienced this firsthand when I spent a semester in France during my sophomore year at college and saw people bringing freshly baked baguettes home to their families each and every morning. I had to put my idea of “bread” aside and internalize a nuanced and different meaning, one that evoked a culture built around coming together over food. Without that act of translation and interpretation, I wouldn’t have been able to understand or participate in one critical piece of the French experience.

This nuance is just as significant in business. Whether you’re talking to customers, employees, or investors, the words you use are loaded with emotional weight, history, and layers of meaning. Word choice can mean the difference between making people feel heard and understood or coming off like a know-it-all imposter.