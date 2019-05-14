Walmart’s ambitious plan to beat Amazon on free one-day shipping is here

In the age of free 2-day shipping with Prime, few companies can challenge Amazon’s dominance when it comes to products arriving right at your doorstep with effortless speed.

Well, until today. Walmart is launching free, one-day shipping on 220,000 items ranging from batteries to diapers, so long as you order $35 or more. The initiative is launching in Las Vegas and the Phoenix area this week. Other markets will soon follow. Walmart reports that its one-day shipping will reach 75% of the U.S. population by the end of the year.

It’s a bold move for a company that notoriously overlooked online retail while Amazon grew to dominance over the past 20 years. But Walmart has been working aggressively to right its wrongs, having recently launched a smart and beautiful new website and an experimental connected store that’s, in some ways, smarter and less intrusive than Amazon Go.

The battle to save both physical and digital retail from a complete Amazon takeover is very real. Retailers are trying myriad strategies to differentiate themselves: Some have concocted experiential, Instagrammable pop-up shops. Others, like e-commerce juggernauts like Everlane or Wayfair, have opened brick and mortar stores. Giants like Ikea have shrunk their stores down for urban locations, while Target has focused on launching exclusive merchandise to get you coming back again and again.

But shipping speed, in particular, has been a priority for the industry since Amazon set the stage in 2005. That’s when Amazon began offering free, unlimited two-day shipping to Prime subscribers (or with a $35 spend). Now, Prime subscribers can also pay for one-day shipping, or often get free or paid same-day shipping. Amazon has also committed to $800 million in fulfillment center upgrades to launch free one-day shipping nationwide to Prime members at an undisclosed date–though it appears to be rolling out in some markets on some items now.

In response, Target launched free two-day shipping nationwide (to REDCard holders or those who spend a $35 min) in time for the holidays last year. A program called Target Restock allows you to order 35,000 items including household essentials, like toothpaste, for a $2.99. And for a $99 yearly subscription, you can get unlimited same-day orders through Shipt, an option that rivals Prime.

But Walmart’s announcement puts it elbow to elbow with Amazon, without any subscription fees at all. Not only is Walmart promising to ship more items faster than Amazon, it’s doing so cheaper, too. Prime costs $120 a year. Target doesn’t charge much for its Restock program, but it costs about 10% on top of your spend. Walmart has promised one-day shipping for anyone–free.