Exclusive: To Live and Die in LA podcast has 15 million downloads so far

The show, called To Live and Die in LA, follows Strauss’s real-life, real-time investigation into the case of aspiring actress and model Adea Shabani, who disappeared from her Hollywood apartment just days before her 26th birthday. People just can’t get enough true crime, and the real-time investigation by Strauss and the Shabani family’s private investigator Jayden Brant offered listeners a twist on the popular-yet-grim genre.

Turns out that after creating hits like Atlanta Monster and Up and Vanished, where they helped nudge open a cold case, the folks at Tenderfoot TV know how to keep listeners engaged. To Live and Die in LA has garnered over 15 million downloads to date, Tenderfoot said. Twelve million of those downloads took place in the first 60 days of the show’s debut, helping it quickly reach No. 1 on the Apple Podcasts charts. Since it launched, the show has been a weekly fixture in the Top 10, averaging over 1 million downloads per episode with people racking up 1.5 million hours spent listening to the investigation—primarily on Apple devices, which account for 75% of listeners.

To put that in some context, as Tenderfoot TV told Fast Company last year, over the course of its 12-episode run, its series Atlanta Monster reached over 20 million downloads total from January 5 to April 4. The Los Angeles Times’ and Wondery’s true-crime hit, Dirty John, reportedly pulled in more than 7 million downloads in its first month, according to CJR, albeit with a more aggressive rollout strategy that led to around a million downloads per episode per month. So it seems that Tenderfoot has another hit on its digital hands.

The podcast will conclude later this month, but until then, the investigation continues. If you happen to know whodunnit, the podcast tipline, which has already proven beneficial to Strauss’s investigation, is open. Pick up the phone and call 213-204-2073, or email your tips to livediela@tenderfoot.tv