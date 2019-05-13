1.1 million Americans lost health insurance coverage in 2018

As the Trump administration continues its effort to do away with the Affordable Care Act (ACA), the number of Americans without health insurance continues to increase.

For the second consecutive year, the number of people without health insurance has risen after several years of decline under Obamacare, a new survey from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows.

Per the survey, in 2018, among adults aged 18 to 64, 13.3% were uninsured at the time of interview, 19.4% had public coverage, and 68.9% had private health insurance coverage, which includes some 8.4 million people who got their private health insurance through the ACA’s Health Insurance Marketplace or state-based exchanges.

In 2018, 30.4 million Americans did not have health insurance, up from 29.3 million in 2017, according to the CDC’s National Health Interview Survey. That means that around 1.1 million Americans lost their health insurance coverage last year. That decline in coverage is thanks in part to court and legislative challenges to the Affordable Care Act, most notably the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 that eliminated the ACA’s so-called individual mandate that required people to get health insurance or pay a penalty, USA Today notes.

Now, in the wake of that change, a coalition of Republican-led states, supported by the Trump administration, are in federal court arguing that the entire health law should be tossed out. Previously, the administration said it only wanted to throw out the law’s protections for people with pre-existing medical conditions, but that the rest of the ACA could stay. That has changed, and the ACA and millions of Americans’ access to health insurance is under attack–and that attack is working.