Five reasons to ignore resumes

Most candidates are preselected for an open role using a traditional but not-so-effective method: by screening resumes, checking for the schools they attended, searching for the right keywords, and looking for suitable experience. After interviewing those who successfully passed this stage, somebody gets hired. The problem is at least 50% of the time, the person stays no more than 18 months on the job.

Want to improve those numbers? You should think about looking for the human being hidden behind the resume.

Here are five good reasons to think about switching from a resume-centric approach to a more personality-centric approach, using personality tests to assess a candidate’s fit and potential to excel in a particular role.

Most resumes are full of BS

In a recent study by staffing firm OfficeTeam (a Robert Half company), 46% of people acknowledged knowing someone who told lies or exaggerated on their resume. This means if you choose to prescreen your candidates based on those resumes, it implies that there is a minimum 46% probability that you will decide who’s going to get an interview (or not), based on lies and exaggerations.

Which industry would accept professional decision-making based on such biased material? Probably none.

Moreover, there are many articles detailing how to trick the bots that are filtering the resumes once they land in the company’s application tracking system.

Resumes tell you nothing about who the person (really) is

Resumes are all about what a person has done in the past. When the information it contains is correct (let’s say 54% of the time, per the above research), it can be useful to give you a sense of what path that candidate followed. But it will tell you nothing about who the person really is and even less about the type of person they could become.