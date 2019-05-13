Apple is now deploying the first Apple Cards to employees

Serial leaker Ben Geskin has posted images of the first Apple Cards in the wild. The Apple Card is Apple’s first credit card designed by the company. Apple announced the Apple Card back in March, and it is expected to launch later this summer.

Apple worked on the card in conjunction with Goldman Sachs, but the card and its services itself are very much Apple-designed. For starters, no one needs a physical Apple Card. When you sign up for one and are approved, the Apple Card will become instantly available on your iPhone, where it will live in the Wallet app, where users will use it via Apple Pay. The Apple Card also has other unique benefits, such as daily cash back and a number of software-based features that make managing the card much more convenient than traditional credit cards.

While most users will use the Apple Card via Apple Pay on their iPhone, Apple is making a physical titanium Apple Card available to all users. That is the card that has begun shipping early to employees. The physical Apple Card is unique in that it has no printed card number on it–only the cardholder’s name. Apple is making the physical Apple Card available so customers can use their Apple Card in establishments where contactless payments aren’t accepted yet.

As you can see from the pictures of the Apple Card, it’s got that minimalist, high-end luxury design Apple is famous for. But perhaps the coolest feature of the physical card is that to activate it you simply need to unlock your iPhone and tap the Apple Card against it. This is the same way you activate another Apple product, the AirPods.