Elon Musk shows off SpaceX’s Starlink internet satellites before launch

SpaceX CEO has taken to Twitter to show off a couple of pictures of the first 60 Starlink internet satellites headed to low Earth orbit later this week. The satellites are “flatpacked” into the fairing of a Falcon 9 rocket. That rocket is expected to launch on either Tuesday or Wednesday of this week.

Ultimately by the mid-2020s, SpaceX plans to have 11,000 Starlink internet satellites orbiting the Earth. The satellites will work in conjunction with one another to provide broadband internet services to people back on Earth who are current in “broadband deserts”—that is, places on Earth where broadband is currently spotty or nonexistent.

Musk did warn that the first 60 Starlink internet satellites might not have the smoothest deployment this week. He noted that “much will likely go wrong” as they are deployed and that it will take six more launches of additional Starlink satellites to achieve even “minor” broadband coverage and 12 more launches to achieve “moderate” broadband coverage.