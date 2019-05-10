The simple yet elusive key to fighting the climate crisis: More trees

A new scientific report finds that human behaviors are driving the extinction of non-human species at a rate so severe that the subsequent disappearance of life will soon be a threat to human health and prosperity. Habitat destruction on land, overfishing in the seas, and overconsumption across much of the globe, among other things, now threaten to extinguish up to a million species in the near future.

The hundreds of scientists who produced the landmark United Nations assessment say myriad solutions are needed to address and, hopefully reverse, this trend. Underpinning much of the loss is the growing global impact of climate change. One of the major tactics at humanity’s disposal is effectively managing and restoring the world’s forests–preservation and conservation efforts that could, quite literally, change the world. To see what can be preserved – or lost – look at a Google Earth image of the Rio Coco river, which forms much of the border between Honduras and Nicaragua. Toward the east, the river cuts through the Mesoamerican Biological Corridor, also known as La Mosquitia – one of the largest contiguous forest systems north of the Amazon. Dubbed the “Amazon of Central America,” it is home to several indigenous groups, is a hotspot of biodiversity and contains a trove of archeological wonders – like a massive undiscovered pre-Columbian city. The difference between intact forests on the Nicaraguan side and degraded hills on the Honduran side is quite apparent. “Forests like La Mosquitia preserve biodiversity, mitigate climate change, are important for watersheds, disaster resiliency and provide sustenance for people that live in them – in short, they provide a huge array of ecosystem services,” says John Polisar, program officer at the Wildlife Conservation Society. “You need to protect the forest from cattle ranching and narco-deforestation, but you also need to focus on how to make sustainable livelihoods from the forest. They go hand in hand.” This is the central dilemma for climate scientists in regards to land in general – and especially forests. They can both sequester large amounts of carbon in things like trees and soil, but also be a huge source of CO2 when that carbon is lost through activities like agriculture, logging or wildfire. Data from Global Forest Watch shows that the planet lost an area of primary rainforest the size of Belgium last year, the fourth-highest year since record keeping began. This puts humanity further out of reach of limiting average global warming to 1.5 degrees C, a temperature increase above which most experts agree that the survival of civilization as we know it will be jeopardized. A new book published by Springer Nature presents a pathway to meet the internationally recognized goal of limiting planetary warming to 1.5 degrees C. As part of the study, scientists studied scenarios that avoided deforestation and the role that restoration of intact ecosystems would need to play.

“What we have done is the first global study quantifying the restoration of degraded forests to intact ecosystems,” says Kate Dooley, a research fellow at the University of Melbourne, who coauthored the chapter on land-use emissions. ” One of the big things about the research is seeing if we could achieve [an upper limit of] 1.5 degree warming through technologies that exist today. This book shows that through these natural climate solutions we would be able to reach them.” Agriculture, forestry, and other land uses contribute approximately one-quarter of all anthropogenic greenhouse gas emissions but receive only a tiny fraction of climate mitigation dollars. Meeting the ambitious goals of the Paris Climate agreement is strongly dependent on not just cutting emissions from fossil fuels, but also avoiding deforestation and reducing emissions from agriculture. Intact forests play a disproportionately large role in tipping that balance. “Intact forests have the most carbon sequestration potential and therefore should have the highest priority,” says Dooley. “In addition to sequestering carbon, they obviously have benefits for biodiversity, water, and communities in general.” The study doesn’t take into consideration bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS), a somewhat controversial negative emissions technology that is often included in pathways to 1.5C–while there are many pilot projects, the technology is yet untested on a large scale. Instead, it looks at only the existing technologies – mainly, conservation of actual forests, reforestation and sustainable management of forests. “The study is conservative in a way because it doesn’t assume technological advancements in the land use and forestry sector,” says Ruth Delzeit, head of The Environment and Natural Resources research area at Kiel Institute for the world economy, who wasn’t involved in the study. “Things like BECCS and sustainable biomass are excluded.” According to the report, which evaluates the sequestration potential from forest ecosystem restoration, reforestation, sustainable use of forests and agroforestry, terrestrial ecosystems have the potential to sequester 151.9 gigatons of carbon by 2150. That’s roughly equivalent to the amount of carbon released from all agricultural activity since the industrial revolution. In order to achieve this, the authors say 25% of degraded natural forest would have to be set aside for ecosystem restoration, deforestation would have to stop by 2030 and around 350 million hectares of degraded land have to be restored – an area five times the size of Texas.

During the U.N. Permanent Forum on indigenous issues this month in New York, Sonia Guajajara, General Coordinator of the Articulação dos Povos Indígenas do Brasil, (Brazil’s Indigenous People Articulation) spoke out against the increasing land invasions and deforestation occurring in Brazil. “The demarcation of indigenous lands is not a favor – it’s a right,” she said at a side event at the New School. “This, more than anything, is what is going to ensure the survival of Mother Nature.” Guajajara isn’t wrong. Indigenous Peoples and local communities manage 300,000 million metric tons of carbon in their forests and soil – 33 times the global energy emissions from 2017. Almost 40% of the world’s remaining intact forest landscapes are managed by Indigenous people, but many don’t have secure land rights or government support. “There is a real synergy between restoring forests and at the same time giving land rights for Indigenous people.” Says Dooley, who has also published research looking at the connection between climate mitigation and community land titling. La Mosquitia has provided an unintended example of exactly that. The Bosawas forest, which makes up the Nicaraguan side of La Mosquitia, is managed by six autonomous Indigenous governments. Deforestation rates are 14 times higher in settler-occupied lands adjacent to those territories. “There have been several studies that show what we have also seen on the ground; when indigenous communities are committed to protecting their forest, helping them gain access to secure land rights and defend their territories is an extremely effective tool for maintaining forests,” says Polisar.

The takeaway from the IPBES report is that conserving intact landscapes is critical to biodiversity and the majority of ecosystem services we rely on – the destruction of such landscapes is also a large contributor to global warming. Next to the rapid phase-out of fossil fuels, a massive shift in our land-use practices and a focus on conserving the vast amount of carbon that is locked up in our forests will be critical. Sarah Sax is a journalist based in Brooklyn, New York. You can follow her @Sarah2theSax. This story was published by Nexus Media, a syndicated newswire covering climate, energy, policy, art, and culture.