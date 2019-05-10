Party City is closing 45 stores for a serious reason, and it’s not the Retail Apocalypse

The party is over for Party City, as the company announced it was closing 45 stores. But don’t try to blame the ongoing retail apocalypse this time. The stores aren’t closing due to lack of customers but over a lack of helium.

While you were focusing on global warming and mass extinction and the possible avocado shortage, a global helium shortage snuck up on you. That lack of helium has made it hard for Party City to sell one of its main products—balloons.

The company announced Thursday that it will shutter 45 stores over the course of 2019. There are 870 Party City stores in the U.S. and Canada, and the closures represent about 5% of locations. Local news outlets have so far reported closings in California, Illinois, Connecticut, and Washington.

Party City CEO James Harrison said in a statement Thursday that while the company typically closes 10 to 15 stores each year, the impact of the helium shortage has “negatively impacted [its] latex and metallic balloon categories.” This year, the company decided to “close more stores than usual in order to help optimize [its] market-level performance” and “focus on the most profitable locations.”

The company says it has a new source of helium that should get it back “to a normal level of latex and metallic balloon sales,” but it’s too little, too late for some of the stores.

While not everyone would be sad to live in a world without balloons, the helium shortage could actually create far more serious consequences: Everything from spaceflight to lifesaving medical equipment relies on helium to operate, as USA Today reports.

Party City hasn’t released a full list yet, Business Insider reports. These are the confirmed store closings so far: