Reformation just dropped its first-ever shoe collection. See it here

Over the last few months, I’ve written about a steady stream of brands making shoes that are less harmful to the planet, from Everlane’s eco-friendly sneaker to Allbirds shoes made from sustainably sourced materials (that are also carbon neutral). This week, Reformation joined the list.

The L.A.-based fashion label known for its eco-friendly practices has dropped its first-ever shoe collection, which includes strappy sandals, flat slides, and espadrilles that start at $128. Reformation says that it paid attention to the environmental footprint when it was designing and manufacturing these shoes, relying on sustainable materials like chrome-free leather and jute. The brand claims that they save an average of 52% carbon dioxide and 70% water compared to the average shoe purchased in the United States.