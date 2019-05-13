The race to redesign Notre-Dame is heating up–here are 6 of the wildest ideas

In April, the world watched as the famed Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris began to burn . The 850-year-old building’s roof and spire were incinerated before fire fighters were able to put out the blaze. Just days after the building had been decimated, the French government announced a design competition to rebuild one of the country’s most-visited tourist attractions and historical monuments.

In the month since then, concepts from design studios around the globe have been pouring in as the debate about how best to rebuild the cathedral begins, with some insisting that Notre-Dame should be rebuilt exactly as it was, while others–most notably, architect Norman Foster–have proposed that it should be modernized. Here are six of the wildest ideas that designers have concocted to resurrect the famed church’s roof and spire.

A spiky, solar-powered roof

Why should we rebuild the Notre-Dame roof exactly as it was? The French architecture practice Vincent Callebaut Architectures proposes that the cathedral should be constructed to be more energy-efficient than it was before. The studio’s concept envisions timber beams reinforced with carbon fiber, combined with a glass roof that has a photovoltaic layer embedded within it. The energy captured by the solar roof would be stored in hydrogen fuel cells inside the cathedral.

Below the glass structure, the studio wants to transform the roof’s attic into an urban farm that uses aquaponics, where fish provide natural fertilizers for plants, to grow fruits and vegetables that the church could give away for free to people in need.

A greenhouse home for Notre Dame’s bugs

Like Vincent Callebaut Architectures, both France-based Studio Nab and Summum Architecture want to utilize the area directly underneath the new roof to create a greenhouse.

Summum imagines a greenhouse that isn’t accessible to the public but is designed instead as a home for birds and insects. “We truly think Notre Dame could be more that just a church or just a monument, that it could be a real world symbol for all animal species whose extinction has been caused by human activities,” studio director Abel Guillaume tells Fast Company via email. “[The] Notre Dame tragedy should serve the cause of the environment, the greatest struggle of humanness, by being a new world symbol for the present and future generations.” This sanctuary for birds and insects would be visible to everyone through the glass roof, and the greenhouse would be supported by a wooden structure below.

Like Summum, Studio Nab pays homage to some particularly important bugs at Notre Dame: the cathedral’s 180,000 bees, which have lived on the roof since 2013. The three hives luckily survived the fire, and Studio Nab’s concept provides a new home for the pollinators. Its concept for a greenhouse, however, is open to the public and would act as an educational hub for people to learn about urban agriculture. All of the planters would be made from the remaining charred wood that survived the fire.