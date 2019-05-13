Feeling overwhelmed by all the changes in your life? Here are 3 ways to ditch the stress and get back on track

Raise your hand if you sometimes feel like a fraud . Everybody? Okay, good. I’m not alone. And neither are you.

In my early 30s, I was promoted to president of a small company. It came with the expected internal politics, a few lesser-expected employee transitions, and a 10-month adjustment period. These changes coincided with a season of upheavals at home. My spouse and I added a baby to our household in addition to parenting a middle-schooler, building ourselves a new home, and recovering from a major surgery.

Faced with an extreme learning curve (and simultaneous large-scale changes), I found myself struggling with work-life balance. A rewarding career with a corner office, 2.5 healthy kids, and a white picket fence felt laughably out of reach, no matter how diligently I stretched. Life, as they say, gets in the way.

I know I’m not alone in feeling like this. A recent LinkedIn survey shows that half of today’s workers reported feeling stressed in their jobs, and 70% attributed the cause to a lack of work-life balance. Stress can be crippling for anyone, but it’s also an inevitable part life. But how can you keep it at bay? Here’s how I’ve learned to do so.

1. I allow myself to be flexible

Imagine your perfect day: a calm morning routine, a productive workday, a peaceful evening with family or friends, and a brief but effective “second shift” once the kids are in bed. Sounds nice, right? Don’t get me wrong, there are many benefits to visualizing your ideal day, but chances are, most days won’t happen precisely the way you want them to, so you have to enter each day with flexibility and humility.

The simple act of owning your newness provides you with the grace to enter each day and the flexibility to face down the unknowns. When I entered my new role, I didn’t expect to know all the right moves immediately (just as I didn’t expect my infant to take off running.) I allowed myself some ramp-up time with the understanding that it would be a little messy. This “roll with the punches” attitude helped me deal with unexpected circumstances and focus on learning a little bit more each day.

2. I emphasize a me-first mentality

When you’re juggling a heavy workload, you have no choice but to be methodical with your time. I put on my own oxygen mask first by instituting “me time” for 90 minutes at the start of each day. I silence my phone, go work out, set my day’s priorities, and self-calibrate.