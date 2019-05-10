Elon Musk trolling Jeff Bezos is the ridiculous space race 2019 deserves

In the wake of Jeff Bezos’s announcement that Blue Origin will shoot for the moon, Elon Musk is shooting off his mouth on Twitter, again .

The SpaceX and Tesla CEO couldn’t help but comment on the moon lander that was unveiled on Thursday by the Amazon CEO’s pet aerospace company. “Oh stop teasing, Jeff,” wrote Musk in his tweet, adding a winking face emoji at the end and linking to a New York Times story about Bezos’s vision.

He then took a very mature jab at the name of the Blue Origin moon lander, “Blue Moon,” by sharing an image of the lander with the word “Moon” erased and replaced with the word “Balls.” (Does Musk spend his free time writing Beavis and Butt-Head fan fic?)

Both Bezos and Musk and their respective space companies are pushing to return astronauts to the moon. Yesterday, Bezos suggested establishing a manufacturing base on the moon, because of its lower gravity compared to Earth and introduced the lander, which could take astronauts to the moon by 2024.