During Betsy DeVos’s first year in office, her family fund gifted millions to conservative groups

A foundation funded by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and her billionaire husband gave or pledged almost $3.2 million to conservative nonprofits during her first year in office, including gifts to politically oriented organizations that favor school choice, oppose abortion, and question the urgency in mitigating climate change.

And while the education chief has taken leave from her responsibility as president of the $65-million Dick and Betsy DeVos Family Foundation, she hasn’t withdrawn her financial support from it. DeVos and her husband added $5 million to the nonprofit’s coffers during 2017 to benefit charities located primarily in the couple’s home state of Michigan, according to tax records examined by MapLight.

The 2017 records show the family foundation made more than $9.1 million in gifts and grants to 141 organizations, as well as $10.4 million in pledges for future donations. The bulk of the DeVos money benefitted noncontroversial charities, such as the Children’s Leukemia Foundation of Michigan and the West Michigan Horticultural Society.

At least nine conservative organizations, however, received significant funds from the DeVos foundation. Although she’s considered an essential bridge between conservative evangelical voters and the White House, the education secretary has become one of the most controversial cabinet members because of her lack of teaching experience, outspoken support for private schools, and her billionaire family’s history of funding right-wing causes. She was confirmed only by a historic tie-breaking vote cast by Vice President Mike Pence.

During her tenure, DeVos has drawn criticism for suggesting that historically black universities were pioneers in the school choice movement; changing how sexual assault investigations are conducted on college campuses; slow-walking debt relief for defrauded students; and defending a Trump administration plan to cut federal funding for the Special Olympics.

Lobbying the education department

Three organizations with ties to the family accounted for more than 90 percent of the DeVos foundation’s politically driven donations, according to IRS records. The American Enterprise Institute, a Washington, D.C.-based think tank, received a $750,00 grant and a pledge for an additional $250,000 during 2017. The research organization, whose board members include Dick DeVos, has opposed Obama-era net neutrality rules, argued against increasing the minimum wage, and urged Congress to support the Trump administration’s exit from the Paris climate accords.

The Washington, D.C.-based Alliance for School Choice also received $1 million in pledges and contributions from the DeVos family during 2017. DeVos stepped down as chair of the organization in late 2016 after being nominated to the education post. The nonprofit, whose board has also included Democratic presidential hopeful and New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, has been scrutinized for its connections to the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC), a nonprofit conservative “bill mill” supported heavily by libertarian billionaire brothers Charles and David Koch.