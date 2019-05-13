Bad news: The fashion industry is actually slowing down on sustainability

By 2030, at its current pace of growth, the fashion industry is expected to be worth $3.3 trillion. It will manufacture 102 million tons of clothes and shoes. For comparison, that is the weight equivalent to a half million blue whales. If nothing changes, the world is expected to experience a serious climate-related catastrophe in the 2040s. Many coastal regions will be underwater, food will be scarce, and the coral reefs will be extinct, according to the United Nations’ predictions .

How are these two things related? Fashion is a massively polluting industry that is accelerating the pace of the predicted climate disaster. In 2015, the sector generated 1.2 billion tons of greenhouse gases, which is more than all international flights and maritime shipping combined. (It also responsible for a fifth of the global water pollution, and a third of the microplastics in the oceans.)

In recent years, the fashion industry appeared to be rising to the challenge of lessening its impact on the planet. But in a disheartening shift over the last year, the pace of improvement seems to be slowing.

Progress has stalled out

That’s according to a new report produced by three organizations with expertise in the fashion industry, including the nonprofit organizations Global Fashion Agenda and Sustainable Apparel Coalition, along with the consulting firm Boston Consulting Group. Based on the report’s own scoring system, the Pulse Index, which takes into account the sustainability targets across fashion brands and the implementation of those targets, the industry improved by six points last year, but only improved by four points this year.

“The industry is still improving when it comes to sustainability,” says Morten Lehmann, Global Fashion Agenda’s chief sustainability officer, and a coauthor for this report. “The problem is that the pace of improvement is slowing down, while the industry as a whole is growing between 4% and 5% every year.”

In other words, fashion companies are not changing their ways fast enough to counterbalance the devastating environmental impacts that come with growing so quickly as an industry. This is important information, because many major fashion companies have made headlines over the last few months for their sustainability efforts. Last year, Adidas pledged to using only recycled plastic by 2024, while Nike says it will shift to renewable energy by the end of this year. A glance at H&M’s website shows that the company currently makes 57% of its products from recycled or “sustainably sourced” materials, and Gap’s website says that that it will get all of its cotton from “more sustainable sources” by 2021.

But don’t let this fool you: The fashion industry is still far from sustainable. In fact, the report finds that 40% of all fashion companies have not even begun to take sustainability seriously by setting targets and rethinking their supply chain. Among the rest of the 60%, a lot of the improvement is happening with small companies (or those with less than $100 million in revenue a year, which includes many startups) and mid-sized companies (which make less than $1 billion in revenue a year). Among the biggest players in the market, which make billions in revenue every year, the pace of improvement has basically stalled out.