advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
  • 5:46 pm

Uber is expected to set its share price at $45

Uber is expected to set its share price at $45
[Photo: Bloomberg/Getty Images]
By Ruth Reader1 minute Read

Uber set its debut stock price toward the bottom of its range at $45 per share. The company will raise roughly $8 billion with a market value of $82 billion, falling short of what investors once hoped would be a $100 billion valuation.

The IPO comes at an interesting time for the company. Its rival Lyft just went public, raising $2.34 billion, and many are questioning whether either company can become profitable.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life