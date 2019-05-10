Why brand purpose marketing isn’t working with young people

“The most surprising finding was that young consumers, are, in fact, not noticing—at least not to the degree we were expecting,” says Meredith Ferguson, managing director of DoSomething Strategic. “There were certainly some standouts: Fenty Beauty, Savage x Fenty, Dove, Thinx, Aerie, Lush. But so many brands didn’t even show up in any significant way. In fact, only 12% of our survey respondents had top-of-mind associations between brands they said they knew and specific causes.”

Yet, that said, 58% still reported they were more likely to buy from brands that back a good cause—if they know about it.

“Brands must champion their cause associations often and everywhere in order to break through the noise and have a real impact on the brand’s value among young consumers,” says Ferguson. “And don’t worry—consistently talking about what the brand stands for (education) is not the same as constantly talking about what the brand has done (boasting).”

Ferguson says the goal of the study was to scratch beneath the surface of the myriad of data being tossed around in recent years that is telling us and every CMO on the planet that purpose-infused brands matter more than ever, how it’s important for brands to actively take a stand on social issues, and that young consumers are the vanguard of this shift. More brands and companies than ever are taking steps toward more cause-, purpose-, or values-led marketing, so her central question here was, are young consumers actually noticing?

The study’s findings confirm what many “brand purpose” critics have been saying all along. Having a purpose is not a bad thing, but using purpose as just an ad gimmick is. As Public CEO Phillip Haid wrote back in January, “The lack of a real plan of action seems to follow a worrying trend of brands appropriating social purpose for compelling advertising creative, and quickly moving on next quarter to another ‘cool’ trend to sell their product.”

Unilever has been held as a gold standard in how a massive global corporation can actually use purpose to its advantage, without it being a fad or superficial investment. The company’s sustainable living brands grow 46% faster than the rest of its portfolio, and are delivering 70% of its growth. So why aren’t all its brands now sustainable living brands? As CMO Keith Weed told the World Federation of Advertisers last month, when you’re doing it right, it’s not easy. “It’s hard to get a purpose that really unlocks the brand,” he said.