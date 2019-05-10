Military spouse unemployment is startlingly high. Google wants to help

It’s not easy being a military spouse. Not only is your partner off endangering their lives somewhere in the world, but frequent moves can make it hard to put down roots and find a flexible job that works with a military schedule.

According to a recent study by the White House Council of Economic Advisers, military spouses have an unemployment rate of 16%, which is far higher than the national rate of around 3.4%. Once you add in military spouses who work part-time employment, the underemployment rate jumps to 55%, which makes difficult lives even more difficult.

Today, on Military Spouse Appreciation Day, Google is stepping in to help those unsung heroes with a new program aimed at helping military spouses build flexible careers in IT.

Grow with Google released a new work-from-home jobs search filter, making it easier for people who may have to move when their spouse is redeployed to find jobs they can keep long-term. The new filter will help job seekers locate quality, remote positions that can be done anywhere. The real support, though, comes in the form of new training materials designed to teach military spouses in-demand digital skills and train them in the best practices for working remotely.

In conjunction with Blue Star Families, a leading nonprofit supporting military spouses, Grow with Google, the tech company’s skills and training initiative, will provide digital skills training workshops for an estimated 10,000 military spouses throughout the next year, helping them earn marketable IT. skills that can be used anywhere in the world.

Additionally, Google’s philanthropic arm will also provide 1,000 scholarships and support services for military spouses to complete the Google IT Professional Support Certificate through Syracuse University’s Institute for Veterans and Military Families, which helps veterans and their families in their post-service lives.

“Military spouses are the unsung heroes of our armed forces. With frequent moves and families to care for while their partners are deployed, military spouses face steep challenges when trying to land a meaningful job,” said Jacquelline Fuller, president of google.org, in a statement. “As the child of a military family myself, I know these challenges firsthand. We created these tools and resources to honor the many military spouses who have done so much to serve our country.”