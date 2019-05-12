It’s time to stop referring to maternity leave as “generous”

I recently sat in a meeting where a representative from a benefits provider described a company’s “generous maternity leave policy.” That policy offers six weeks of leave at full pay, or 12 weeks at half pay.

The representative–a man who did not work directly for the company about which he spoke–continued on about how generous this policy is, because, he reasoned, most companies he’s encountered don’t offer any sort of maternity leave. “You should all be grateful,” he said. “This company is being very generous to you.”

It was not the first time I had heard maternity leave talked about in this way. Pull up any job posting and see how the company sells its employee benefits.

In the United States, women are guaranteed exactly zero weeks–zero days, even–of maternity leave under federal law. The Family Medical Leave Act (FMLA) requires companies with 50 or more employees

to preserve a woman’s job during 12 weeks of maternity leave, but there’s no requirement that those women be paid (many take out short-term disability to maintain some income), and no such requirement exists for companies with fewer than 50 employees.

The U.S. is one of the only countries in the world to have no federal legislation that requires employers to offer paid maternity leave to their workers. This is in contrast to 70% of over 8,000 women InHerSight surveyed who believe that more than eight weeks is a reasonable length of time for paid maternity leave (and the nearly 40% said 12–24 weeks is reasonable). Their ideal amount of time off is paltry compared with the U.K., for example, which provides 52 weeks of leave with 12 weeks fully paid, or Germany, which provides 14 months at 65% pay.

By referring to maternity leave as generous, we’re doling out a heap of unearned credit to reluctant employers in a country that lags embarrassingly far behind not just other industrialized countries, but the rest of the world.

Generosity is characterized by a noble or kindly spirit, as per our friend Webster. Yet generosity also suggests that the recipient is undeserved, that there’s some measure of kindness debt accrued on the part of the giver.