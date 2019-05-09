Report: Jeff Bezos wants to take Blue Origin straight to the moon

Since it’s all the rage for billionaires to own space companies, Musk has been dreaming of moon bases and a space taxi with his SpaceX, and now Bezos is apparently plotting the next move for his Blue Origin. That move may involve missions to the moon and developing a lunar lander in the hopes of helping the U.S. set up an outpost on the moon within just five years, Reuters reported after speaking with people familiar with the matter.

At 4 p.m. ET, Bezos is going to provide “an update” on the company’s progress and share their “vision of going to space to benefit Earth.” Thanks to the Reuters report (and a mysterious tweet by Blue Origin featuring a picture of explorer Ernest Shackleton’s ship on its way to the south pole), it’s believed that Bezos will announce a plan to help the U.S. government and NASA put American astronauts on the moon’s south pole by 2024, as Vice President Mike Pence requested back in March.

We’ll have to wait until 4 p.m. ET to find out the specifics of Blue Origin’s lunar aspirations, but Bezos has previously discussed the possibility of colonizing the moon and building a “lunar village,” created by a consortium of earth countries. As the space race between SpaceX and Blue Origin heats up, perhaps Elon Musk will troll Bezos with another cat emoji when he announces his new plan. Of course, that could make things pretty awkward if they end up living next door to each other on the moon.