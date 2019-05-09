What makes the It: Chapter 2 trailer so horrifying (even more than Chapter 1)

Who: Returning director Andy Muschietti, writer Gary Dauberman, and new recruit Jessica Chastain.

Why we care: Few of us saw the 2017 It film coming. One of innumerable Stephen King projects in the works at the time, It was haunted by the departure of prestige director Cary Joji Fukunaga and a prolonged gestation period. While the trailer got people talking and early reviews were solid, nothing about the film screamed “most successful horror movie of all time.” That’s just how it shook out. Now, the forthcoming sequel is saddled with sky-high expectations. The new film is not only competing with the seminal 1990 miniseries version, it also has to compete with its beloved $700 million first half.

And everything about the first trailer for Chapter 2 indicates that the filmmakers are up to the challenge.

Smartly sticking with the format of the trailer for Chapter 1, our first look at the new It is mostly just one long, familiar scene. But the differences between this scene and its source material appears to be greater than the differences on display last time. When we saw poor, doomed Georgie merrily playing with his gutter sailboat, we knew where it was going, and felt the requisite dread, but there wasn’t much innovation on display. It was merely a taste of the tension the film promised to provide. Not this time.

The scene featured in the Chapter 2 trailer is one of the best executed scare pieces from the miniseries, and the update handily soars right over that high bar like a gazelle. It’s the scene where Beverly Marsh (Sophia Lillis in Chapter 1, Jessica Chastain here) returns to her former home in the town of Derry, and encounters the old woman who currently lives there–and who is not who she appears to be.

Here is the original scene, from the 1990 miniseries.