Nike’s new Snapchat Lens lets you (virtually) wear the U.S. women’s soccer kit

For one day only–TODAY–Nike has launched a new Snapchat Lens that allows fans of the U.S. women’s national soccer team to try on and buy the squad’s new kit before it kicks off the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France on June 11. Fans can pick between the home and away jerseys through an AR filter, then a quick swipe-up will take you to nike.com for an instantaneous purchase.

It marks the first time that the brand has ever done a shoppable lens for apparel on Snapchat. Last year, Nike became the first brand to sell a product directly through Snapchat when it made the Air Jordan III “Tinker” available via special Snap codes. The shoe sold out in a decidedly on-brand 23 minutes. Last year, Domino’s and Nicki Minaj were among the first to use Snapchat’s shoppable AR lenses.

The swoosh is ramping up its women’s soccer advertising, last week launching a cool spot in Argentina called “Before That,” made with the agency R/GA Argentina.

And Fox Sports has also launched its main ad for the American team, featuring that Nike kit and an unexpected nod to Omar from The Wire.