This fan-made, nerd-approved edit of an iconic Star Wars scene took 2.5 years to make

Clarify who shot first in a restoration, or make Luke Skywalker throw away his lightsaber immediately after showing up in the sequel trilogy, and purists will see red.

So it’s amazing that a new fan-made re-edit of a pivotal scene from Star Wars: A New Hope has earned over 2M view in less than 48 hours and a flood of glowing YouTube reviews to boot.

Perhaps the reason for all the thumbs-up from purists is that, rather than correct an imaginary oversight, the new re-edit shows what the iconic fight between Ben Kenobi and Darth Vader might have looked like with modern techniques and some fresh context.

Here’s the original scene:

You’ll notice the pacing of the fight is a little sluggish by today’s standards. Alec Guinness was at retirement age at the time and couldn’t exactly do backflips, and the camera moves are decidedly earthbound as well.

The revamped version, though, which is cut together by VFX team FixitinPost, makes the action more closely resemble the dynamic clash these two characters have 25 years after the original film, in the 2005 prequel Revenge of the Sith. The team adds in additional footage, intercutting between the fight and other action that is canonically happening at the same time, to make each beat of the fight feel tenser and more heightened. The result, “Star Wars SC38 Reimagined,” is a satisfying piece of fan service that modernizes the original, while retaining its essential ingredients.