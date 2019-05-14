How our definition of middle class has–and hasn’t–changed in 100 years

The next time you call yourself middle class, think about what you really mean when you say that. Do you earn what might constitute a middle-class salary–somewhere between $37,000 and $147,000 ? Or is it more that, in lifestyle and mind-set, you feel middle class?

Class has always been about more than money, and the middle class in particular has always stood for far more than just earnings potential. The Brookings Institution attempts to define the middle-class ethos through a combination of income and economic resources, occupation and educational qualifications, as well as attitudes–more broadly, culture and mind-set.

In 2019, the prevailing feeling among the self-anointed middle class may be a lack of financial security and job stability, but also a narrowing path to upward mobility. If self-identifying as middle class is in vogue, it’s because some of the cultural markers we have long associated with the middle class–the makings of the American dream–feel increasingly out of reach for many Americans, and newer ones like higher education feel essential.

Rise of the middle class

As amorphous as the American middle class seems now, that wasn’t always the case. At the turn of the last century–with the advent of technological advancements like the telephone and the expansion of electricity–came the white-collar office job. (The term itself was a nod to the uniform of choice for many office workers: a white collared shirt.) With that new class of jobs, the divide between the factory workers of yesteryear and white collar or retail workers grew. During World War I and II, as men were drafted into the military, women were recruited into the workforce to take their places, which created a larger labor force in the decades to come.

After World War II, the U.S. economy was booming, and the growing number of white-collar workers–along with wage increases–helped build a sizable middle class. (The term “middle class” really only took hold in the New York Times, for example, starting in the 1960s.) The rise of labor unions, which started to gain ground in the late 1800s, also raised wages for blue-collar workers, and union membership reached its peak in 1954, when nearly 35% of workers belonged to unions. Unions also helped address pay inequities on the basis of race or gender. American workers across the board saw their standard of living improve, in part because unions were so powerful–the strides they made even helped raise wages even for nonunion workers.

In the postwar decades, an office job could be the path to a comfortable, middle-class life. It offered stability and could buy you a home in the suburbs and college tuition for your children. The expectations set during this period–that you could own a home, provide for your children, and retire comfortably–have come to define the American middle class.

Decline of labor unions and blue-collar jobs

During the 1970s, labor unions–strong advocates for the middle and working classes–started to fall out of favor. While many public sector unions held strong, unions across manufacturing, mining, and construction did not; from 1975 to 1985, union membership dropped by 5 million. And by the late eighties, less than 17% of U.S. workers were unionized. Unions historically helped not just unionized workers, but also nonunion worker–employers worried they would seek to unionize if they weren’t compensated fairly, or quit in favor of a union job. But with fewer unions, employers were less incentivized to pay their workers well.