Busy Philipps demonstrates how women have to push personal pain aside at work every day

What: A late-night host’s emotional monologue, which reveals the kind of inner turmoil women in the workplace go through all the time during news cycles like this week’s. (Or practically any week’s.)

Who: Busy Tonight’s Busy Philipps.

Why we care: On Tuesday, Georgia became the fourth state in 2019 to enact a five-to-six-week ban on abortion. As many women have since pointed out, that’s early enough for some women not to realize they’ve missed their period. (A point that noted menstruation expert Ben Shapiro has disputed.) For the 60% of American women who think abortion should be legal in all or most cases, this was deeply upsetting news. Those women had to stew in that news and all its implications while performing any number of tasks necessary for getting through the day.

During what ended up being a fairly eventful night for talk shows, one of those women spoke out about it.

“Here at Busy Tonight we tend not to be overtly political,” Philipps said at the top of her show, “but as it turns out, just trying to be a woman in the world is political, and I have a thing I’d like to say, and I hope that whatever it is that you believe personally, that maybe you’ll be open to hearing what I’m saying.”

While barely choking back tears, Philipps talks about the cataclysmic danger in banning abortions. She also tries to get across how common abortions actually are to anyone who may doubt the statistics–by revealing that she herself has had one.

Then, quickly enough to give viewers whiplash, Philipps segued into teeing up a segment about the Met Gala.