The Airbnb of camping has a new iOS app to get you outdoors this summer

Just in time for summer, it’s easier than ever to book a campsite via HipCamp . The Airbnb of camping has just released its new iOS app to make it super easy to get back to nature.

Download the app, and in just a few clicks, you can be pitching a tent in a private vineyard or on the California coastland, parking your RV in a desolate forest, or glamping it up in a cabin, yurt, teepee, or treehouse.

The new app makes it easy to search on HipCamp for, say, a pet-friendly camping site on the Pacific Ocean, glamping options in Yosemite, a trailer to stay out in the Arizona desert, or find a spot for the entire office to stay in a yurt on a meditation retreat. It also lets users filter campsites and lodging based on price, group size, structure type, and amenities (as in toilets, sure, but also saunas, outdoor kitchens, or hot springs), as well as access activities such as hiking, fishing, and surfing.

HipCamp has access to more than 300,000 campsites across the country so even the most avid indoorsman can find a place they may want to stay outside. You can find it on the Apple Store here.