My boss gave me flextime when I became a mom, and it became harder to advance my career

Among the perks that many employees are after, flextime (or flexible work arrangement) is usually high on the list . After all, many professional jobs can be done from anywhere with an internet connection and outside of a 9 to 5 schedule–meetings and deadlines aside. For new parents and those with caregiving responsibilities, a flexible work arrangement can make life a lot easier.

On its face, flextime policies can seems like a win-win situation. The employee has more “control” over how they manage work and personal obligations, and the employer doesn’t have to spend time and money to find a replacement. In practice, however, the picture doesn’t look so rosy. There are many ways that companies unintentionally penalize flextime workers–and this bias is especially evident when that employee is a mother.

How flextime stigma manifests in the workplace

Flextime stigma plays out in the workplace in various ways. In a 2014 study published on The Journal Of Applied Psychology, most supervisors exhibit a “morning bias”–meaning that they are more likely to rate someone who comes in at 7 a.m. as “conscientious” and and view someone who comes at 11 a.m. less favorably, even if they work the same hours and produce the same output. In addition, workers who work “reduced” hours (for example, a four-day workweek rather than a five-day workweek), often end up doing the work equivalent to a five-day workweek but at a reduced rate.

That’s exactly what happened to Amy Nelson, the cofounder and CEO of the women-centric coworking space The Riveter. Prior to starting The Riveter, Nelson worked as a litigator. When she had her first child, she asked her boss if she could take Wednesdays off but instead she ended up working from home instead of being off. “Very quickly, I realized that I had to take a 20% pay cut to effectively work remotely on Wednesdays,” she says. While the firm was completely receptive to her request, in the end she felt like being a flextime employee hampered her career. “It felt like [there was a perception] that I wasn’t all in, that I wasn’t engaged, and I wasn’t sure what the future of my career would look like . . . I worried what it meant to the people around me and what it signaled, and I didn’t know how it would affect my partnership track.” Nelson ended up leaving the firm to go in-house six months later.

Flextime stigma and motherhood

Flextime stigma and “lack of face time” bias applies to workers of all levels, genders, and backgrounds, but research shows that working mothers often bear the brunt of this stigma. This is especially apparent in comparison to working fathers. A 2014 study demonstrated that when men request flextime, they are more likely to be viewed favorably, whereas women are more likely to be punished for it. As Gwen Moran previously reported for Fast Company, 70% of the study participants were likely to grant a father’s flextime requests and only approximately 56.7% would approve the mother’s. Almost 25% rated men who requested flextime as “likable,” while just 3% of women were rated as such.

Nelson says that while she hasn’t seen many of her male peers take advantage of flextime, she has seen the difference in how others treat fathers in the workplace, compared to how they view mothers. When she and her husband became parents, “the questions [we] got were so startlingly different,” she says. Even though her husband is actively involved in the day-to-day parenting responsibilities, he’d be lauded for taking their child for the doctor’s appointment. “Whereas when I do it,” Nelson says, she feels like others are questioning her commitment to her job.

Flextime doesn’t solve the structural problems of work in Corporate America

This kind of bias, Nelson says, is why so many women are often nervous to request flextime. “I think the common perception is that people are concerned with how [others] are taking it. And I think this can be ameliorated in so many different ways. When I went in-house, I had to be at my desk from 9 to 5,” Nelson says. However, she stresses that she could have done a lot of that work remotely, or completed it outside of the confines of a 9-to-5 schedule.