Job seekers, put these 5 skills on your resume if you want to boost your appeal

If you’ve ever found yourself wondering what you should put in the “skills” section of your resume, a new analysis offers some insight.

SMS marketing group SimpleTexting.com looked at 30,000 job postings on Glassdoor in five common fields—specifically, accounting, marketing, graphic design, sales, and software development—to try and figure out what the most sought-after skills are in each category, based on how often that skill is listed in a job posting.

The results show that being really good at your job as, say, an accountant isn’t the only thing employers are looking for. They also want someone who has great teamwork and sales experience. Similarly, while you may be applying for a job in graphic design, employers are looking to hire someone who is creative, of course, but also has excellent customer service skills. And while it’s not surprising to see software knowledge as a top skill listed for software developers, business knowledge is more of a surprise.

Overall, they found that the number-one skills employers want are:

CRM experience (that’s Customer Relationship Management)

customer service

sales experience

teamwork

communication skills

And whatever the job they were trying to fill, communication skills and customer service skills were among the most sought after.