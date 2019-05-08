Google is embracing Nest to make homes helpful—not just “smart”

When I met with Rishi Chandra, Google’s VP of product for Nest/Home products, at the company’s I/O conference yesterday, he was wearing a jacket sporting both a multicolored Google “G” and a Nest logo. For a seemingly garden-variety piece of corporate swag, it was surprisingly meaningful.

After all, when Google acquired Nest in 2014, it kept the two brands separate. With the creation of Alphabet in 2014, Nest became an even more distinct entity unto itself. Even once Nest came back into the Google fold as part of the company’s hardware group, the two brands didn’t feel too smooshed together.

Henceforth, though, “Google” and “Nest” will be closely related concepts. “The portfolio will be called Google Nest, just like it’s called Google Pixel,” Chandra tells me. “We’re aligning Pixel with mobility and Nest will be about home.”

At first blush, that feels like a demotion of sorts for Nest, as if Facebook suddenly declared that we should call Instagram “Facebook Instagram.” (Whether consumers will refer to “Google Nest” or just “Nest”—or possibly just “Google”—remains to be seen.) But it also reflects the strength of the Nest brand, which Google will apply to all of its new smart-home products, starting with the Nest Hub Max smart screen.

The company is even retroactively redubbing last year’s excellent Google Home Hub as the Nest Hub. For now, other products such as Google Home smart speakers won’t adopt a Nest identity, but they’ll give way to ones that do: “As we launch new products, we’ll shift the brand,” says Chandra. “These things are never instantaneous.”

The increased emphasis on Nest also reflects evolution in Google’s thinking about what its hardware products are trying to offer consumers, and why consumers should care. The notion of smart homes has been around for eons: Here’s an example of it being used in 1993, and I wouldn’t be surprised if you could find instances of it from decades earlier with a little digging. But the term has never been viscerally exciting in the way that “personal computer” or “smartphone” once were. Or at least it’s not a phrase that I typically hear bandied about by real people—as opposed to industry executives or tech journalists.